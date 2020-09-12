https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-shreds-media-for-defending-riots-looting-downplaying-violence

Comedian Bill Maher castigated former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin on Friday after she appeared to dismiss recent violence and unrest erupting across the country following George Floyd’s death.

Yellin, author of the novel “Savage News” and founder of #NewsNotNoise on Instagram, appeared on the show along with Peter Hamby, host of Snapchat’s political show “Good Luck America” and contributing writer for Vanity Fair.

What are the details?

Yellin appeared on Friday’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” where she insisted that nationwide violence was concentrated in a small area in Portland, Oregon.

“I’m not down with this ‘Property’s on the table as something we can just take because things are not right,'” Maher said of protests and looting.

Yellin responded, “Where is the mass destruction of property happening right now?” prompting Maher to incredulously fire back, “Do you watch the news?”

“If you look at Portland, it’s two square blocks!” Yellin insisted.

From that point, it was clear that Maher wouldn’t let her get a word in edgewise.

“There is a view, it is in the media,” he told her. “Please. I know you’ve seen it. Don’t look at me like I am making this up — that somehow this is a justifiable approach.”

Yellin refused to depart from her talking points, and feebly responded, “Isn’t pain part of protest? I mean, isn’t that what … ”

“So you’re part of this,” he answered. “You believe it!”

He later added, “I saw this guy at a Papa John’s yelling through his broken glass, ‘You are going to elect Trump and I’m just trying to feed my family.’ I don’t think his view is just, like, ‘C’est la vie, it’s just property.'”

According to Deadline, “Real Time with Bill Maher” is believed to be the very first talk show to bring back live audiences following the COVID-19 production shutdown earlier this year.

The outlet notes that the production permitted no more than 25 audience members in the studio during a live taping.

