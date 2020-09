https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/border-wall-critic-gretchen-whitmer-building-8-foot-wall-around-michigan-governor-residence/

(LEGAL INSURRECTION) Democrats are fond of claiming that America doesn’t need Trump’s southern border wall, yet so many of them live behind protective walls.

In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is currently erecting an eight-foot-high border around her home.

Who is she trying to keep out, her ‘mostly peaceful’ constituents?

