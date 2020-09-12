https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-big-10-expected-to-approve-fall-football-season-within-the-next-72-hours-developing/
Sources: The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 12, 2020
BREAKING: The Big 10 is expected to approve a fall football season within the next 72 hours.
Big 10 football is almost officially back. (Source: @PeteThamel)
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 12, 2020