https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-big-10-expected-to-approve-fall-football-season-within-the-next-72-hours-developing/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2020 5:24 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Pete Thamel — The Big Ten presentation by the Return to Competition Task Force has ended successfully today. The full 14 Big Ten Chancellors and Presidents will meet tomorrow are expected to vote on return to play in next 72 hours. Today is the step before the step.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...