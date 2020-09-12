https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-israel-morocco-establish-direct-flights-part-president-trumps-middle-east-normalization-efforts/

President Trump met with the Crown Prince of Bahrain in the White House in November 2017.

President Donald Trump announced a historic peace agreement between Bahrain and Israel today in the White House on the anniversary of the 9-11 attacks on America.

This comes less than a month after President Trump announced the historic peace agreement between Israel and the UAE back on August 13th.

President Trump was nominated this week twice for the Nobel Peace Prize.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

A member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday after Trump successfully accomplished a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On Friday President Trump again was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, this time by Magnus Jacobsson for his historic Kosovo-Serbia Peace Agreement.

The Jerusalem Post reported:

Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces

“Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!”

Bahrain has joined the United Arab Emirates in striking an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, President Donald Trump said on Friday, a dramatic move aimed at easing tensions in the Middle East. Trump tweeted out the news after he spoke by phone to both Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said.

Another HISTORIC breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

And now this…

Morocco and Israel announced they will establish direct flights as part of President Donald J. Trump’s Middle East normalization efforts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

