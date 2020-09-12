https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/bret-baier-dismantles-nancy-pelosis-attempt-to-downplay-trumps-middle-east-peace-agreements-as-covid-19-distractions/

This week President Trump received not one, but two nominations for a Nobel Peace Prize (for two Middle East peace deals).

Sharyl Attkisson sees these agreements as big deals that the lib media are largely ignoring:

And of course it’s not just the media who are downplaying the peace deals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just couldn’t bring herself to say anything remotely positive about the historic agreements:

Weird that Nancy didn’t seem as concerned about the virus when she was in that hair salon.

Fox News’ Bret Baier, fresh off embarrassing a Biden flack in an interview, dismantled Pelosi’s attempt to downplay the agreements:

The agreements are “distraction” to the Democrat narrative.

So often those saying they want “unity” are the least unifying people in the country.

