https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/12/bret-baier-dismantles-nancy-pelosis-attempt-to-downplay-trumps-middle-east-peace-agreements-as-covid-19-distractions/

This week President Trump received not one, but two nominations for a Nobel Peace Prize (for two Middle East peace deals).

Sharyl Attkisson sees these agreements as big deals that the lib media are largely ignoring:

There was a time not too long ago when, if any US president had brokered peace deals between Israel and UAE, Israel and Bahrain, and Serbia and Kosovo, the news would have been plastered with the news for days upon end. — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) September 12, 2020

And of course it’s not just the media who are downplaying the peace deals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi just couldn’t bring herself to say anything remotely positive about the historic agreements:

Asked on @CNNSitRoom if Trump deserves credit for Bahrain-Israel deal, Pelosi questions his ties to Saudi and says: “Good for him for having a distraction on a day when the numbers of people who are affected and the numbers of people who are dying from this virus only increases” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 11, 2020

Weird that Nancy didn’t seem as concerned about the virus when she was in that hair salon.

Fox News’ Bret Baier, fresh off embarrassing a Biden flack in an interview, dismantled Pelosi’s attempt to downplay the agreements:

This is quite an answer. No matter your party —and even if you don’t like all the details inside — the UAE and Bahrain peace deals with Israel are not “distractions”. https://t.co/VlGhxGDBMi — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) September 11, 2020

The agreements are “distraction” to the Democrat narrative.

Horrible response from @SpeakerPelosi. Absolutely egregious. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) September 11, 2020

When people ask why we could not come together during this crisis look no further than Pelosi. — Theresa Maurer 🇺🇲 (@TheresaMaurer2) September 12, 2020

So often those saying they want “unity” are the least unifying people in the country.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

