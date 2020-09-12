https://www.theblaze.com/burger-king-mascot-ronald-mcdonald-share-passionate-kiss-in-lgbtq-pride-ad-we-wanted-to-show-that-in-the-end-love-always-wins

The Burger King and his McDonald’s fast food compatriot, Ronald McDonald, share a kiss in a Pride-themed ad to honor Finland’s Helsinki Pride Week.

What are the details?

The Finnish campaign shows the two rivals kissing in an ad titled “Love Conquers All.”

The ad, launched by Burger King Finland — partner for Helsinki Pride — is a reflection of the company’s values, a spokesperson says.

Burger King Finland’s brand manager, Kaisa Kasila, told Adweek, “Burger King has always stood for equality, love, and everyone’s right to be just the way they are. The only instance where it might not seem so is when we’re bantering with our competition.”

Kasila added, “We thought, what a better way to convey our values than by portraying an all-encompassing kiss between Burger King and McDonald. We wanted to show that in the end, love always wins. And we know McDonald’s stands for the values we stand for, too.”

Fernando Machadao, global chief marketing officer for Restaurant Brands International — a holding company for a variety of fast food corporations including Burger King — lauded the ad in a now-viral tweet.

He wrote, “Proud to see Burger King Finland as the official partner of The Helsinki Pride. Even more proud of our 100% Corporate Equality Index. Congrats to Kaisa from the BK Finland team for such a beautiful execution.”

Anything else?

Machado told Adweek that the “impossible kiss” was an illustration that love does, indeed, conquer all.

“Our brand is always bold, edgy, and fun,” he said. “So showcasing this ‘impossible kiss’ is a way to demonstrate that love conquers all. And we hope that ‘the other guys’ understand that it is actually a celebration of love rather than a competitive statement.”

It is unclear at the time of this reporting whether McDonald’s is aware of the viral new ad campaign.

TheBlaze has reached out to McDonald’s Corporate for comment, and will update the story as necessary.

