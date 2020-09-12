https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cars-trucks-motorcycles-miles-massive-turnout-trump-parade-275-loop-around-cincinnati/

The woman who organized Saturday’s parade of Trump supporters driving the I-275 Loop around Cincinnati, Ohio says she only expected fifty, maybe a hundred people to show up. Instead, Karen Mills got thousands to turn out for a parade that stretched for miles on the inner and outer loops and was cheered by supporters who gathered on overpasses. One supporter towed a tank in the parade. One planned staging location turned into nearly three dozen. Mills said the parade was also intended to show support for police.

The nearly 84 miles long I-275 encircles Cincinnati and runs through Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Image via Alysha Johnson/Twitter.

Pictures and video:

View from the Price Rd bridge over 275 near Wards Corner, video posted to YouTube by Ferdinand Fite:

[embedded content]

News report by WLWT-TV:

[embedded content]

Ten minute video by poster with barking dog who pulled over to film the parade whizzing by:

[embedded content]

