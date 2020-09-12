https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/cars-trucks-motorcycles-miles-massive-turnout-trump-parade-275-loop-around-cincinnati/

The woman who organized Saturday’s parade of Trump supporters driving the I-275 Loop around Cincinnati, Ohio says she only expected fifty, maybe a hundred people to show up. Instead, Karen Mills got thousands to turn out for a parade that stretched for miles on the inner and outer loops and was cheered by supporters who gathered on overpasses. One supporter towed a tank in the parade. One planned staging location turned into nearly three dozen. Mills said the parade was also intended to show support for police.

The nearly 84 miles long I-275 encircles Cincinnati and runs through Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

Image via Alysha Johnson/Twitter.

Pictures and video:

WOW!!! @realDonaldTrump vehicle parade on I-275 loop in Cincinnati, with a cruise around Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/sCSDbCG0lm — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) September 12, 2020

Bikers turn out Saturday to support pro-Trump vehicle caravan on I-275 east of Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/h7O235CTE8 — Dan Sewell (@dansewell) September 12, 2020

The Trump caravan rally has started. It will be on I-275 from 10am to Noon @WCPO pic.twitter.com/GGSoXuSVqc — Terry Helmer (@TerryHelmerWCPO) September 12, 2020

Trump rally caravan getting ready to roll from Colerain around I-275 until Noon @WCPO pic.twitter.com/EqftJLZhQ4 — Terry Helmer (@TerryHelmerWCPO) September 12, 2020

You should have seen the #Trump train today around I-275 which circles #Cincinnati. Amazing! Here’s one crappy picture I took. pic.twitter.com/DXeOxPpxVl — Brian Edwards (@BEdwards85) September 12, 2020

Some footage from the trump parade on I-275. pic.twitter.com/AIaDg9hmCq — Chaos_Oak (@Punk_Oak) September 12, 2020

@seanhannity great thing to see today on I-275 Cincinnati the Trump train going both ways Flags and Trump banners four more years pic.twitter.com/wVrZ42lgV3 — Rick West (@westsemper) September 12, 2020

@realDonaldTrump Mr President, you would not believe the amount of love that you are getting in Cincinnati today. THOUSANDS of people are circling the I-275 loop today in a parade in your honor. You say that you miss being called Donald? Well, thank you, Donald! pic.twitter.com/JkxZdANccS — MPCU (@MPCU3) September 12, 2020

@realDonaldTrump the “silent majority” came out in full force today in Cincinnati, filling the I-275 loop with over 19K participants in both directions! Amazing, beautiful, patriotic support of Trump2020! pic.twitter.com/4g0SpU9XSy — Betsy Harris (@Hi2bets5590) September 12, 2020

One snap shot of the Trump Parade in Cincinnati today! Thousands filled the I-275 loop today in support of @realDonaldTrump! All aboard the #TrumpTrain! pic.twitter.com/cZyCtcSnVS — Alysha Johnson (@AjohnsonOhio) September 12, 2020

View from the Price Rd bridge over 275 near Wards Corner, video posted to YouTube by Ferdinand Fite:

[embedded content]

News report by WLWT-TV:

[embedded content]

Ten minute video by poster with barking dog who pulled over to film the parade whizzing by:

[embedded content]

