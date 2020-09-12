https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/chinese-virologist-flees-communist-countryclaims-evidence-covid-19-manmade-wuhan-lab-video/

China’s only biosafety level-4 super laboratory is only a few miles away from the Wuhan wet market, where Chinese officials claim the coronavirus emanated. Human infectious diseases are researched in the lab, including the novel coronavirus.

In mid-February, Senator Tom Cotton (R-AK) began sounding the alarm about the origination of the coronavirus in the Wuhan super lab:

Tom Cotton reiterates his suggestion that the Coronavirus originated at a super-lab in Wuhan pic.twitter.com/i1cSNSqU0d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 16, 2020

On April 30, President Trump was mocked by the media and by his opponents in the Democrat Party for suggesting the Wuhan lab was where the coronavirus pandemic originated.

Yahoo News – US President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs against Beijing after claiming there is evidence linking the coronavirus to a lab in China’s ground-zero city of Wuhan. TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me” Asked if he had seen anything giving him a high degree of confidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was the origin of the outbreak, Trump replied, “Yes, I have.” He told reporters at the White House that US agencies were investigating how the virus first emerged and what China had done to stop it spreading to the rest of the world. “We’ll be able to get a very powerful definition of what happened,” he said, adding that a report would be made to him “in the not too distant future.” “They could have stopped it,” he said, attacking China for not canceling international flights out of the country in time.

100 Percent Fed Up – A respected Chinese virologist has fled from Communist China to Hong Kong and is now reportedly in the U.S., is claiming that she will provide evidence that the SARS-Cov-2 virus was man-made and that it was developed by scientists in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. She’s also accusing the Chinese government of a cover-up.

Daily Mail – Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who specialized in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, claimed that Beijing knew about the coronavirus well before reports began to emerge.

She has since been forced to flee Hong Kong, fearing her life is in danger, and appeared today on Loose Women from a secret location, revealing that the Chinese government had ‘removed all her information’ from government databases.

‘The genome sequence is like a human finger-print’, she said. ‘And based on this you can identify these things. I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it. ‘Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself.

Watch her interview on Friday from a secret location on the Loose Women program here:

Just The News – Virologist Li-Meng Yan claims to have done some of the earliest work on COVID-19 when it first emerged in China last year. She has said she left China in April and that she is currently in hiding in the U.S.

Yan said at the start of the pandemic, she attempted to warn her supervisors of the threat the virus posed, yet she was ignored.

The scientist on the show declared it “critical” for the world to understand the virus’s origins, claiming: “We can not overcome it, it will be life-threatening for everyone.” However, current epidemiological data indicate that the virus likely has a survival rate above 99%.

Daily Mail – She claimed that ahead of fleeing her country, her information was wiped from government databases and that her peers were ‘told to spread rumors about her.’

‘This is some common sense for Chinese people,’ she said. ‘We know under Chinese government [they are at risk]

‘They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumors about me, that I’m a liar, I don’t know anything, I just killed a hamster in the lab. They will try to control my family and friends, and then suddenly, I don’t exist.’

The virologist was based at a prestigious Hong Kong University, one of the world’s leading centers for researching infectious diseases and a key part of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global epidemiology network.

Yan says she was one of the first scientists to study the coronavirus that would become known as Covid-19, and claims at the end of December 2019, she was asked by her supervisor at the university to look into an odd cluster of SARS-like cases that had erupted in mainland China.

