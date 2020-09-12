https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/colorado-usps-mailers-ballots/2020/09/12/id/986628

Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state is threatening to sue the U.S Postal Service over pre-election mailers, arguing they are confusing and, in Colorado’s case, wrong.

In a Twitter thread Friday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold complained the USPS postcard being sent to every household and PO Box in the nation is “not just confusing, it’s WRONG” when it comes to Colorado.

And she asserted “When we asked @USPS not to send the postcard with misinformation to voters in Colorado they flat out refused.”

The mailers include general information about mail-in voting and encourage voters to request mail-in ballots and submit them with ample time. Colorado is one of five states that conducts elections predominantly by mail, sending ballots to all registered voters without them having to request one.

“The mailer incorrectly asks that voters request a mail ballot 15 days before the election and return their ballots by mail at least seven days before the election,” Griswold said in a statement.

“In Colorado, every registered voter is sent a ballot without having to make a request and voters are urged to return ballots by mail sooner than seven days before the election.”

“As the Chief Election Official of the state of Colorado, it’s my job to try to stop misinformation and any unnecessary election confusion,” she added. “The importance of this election, combined with the fact it is being held amidst a national pandemic, further heightens the need to provide correct voting information to Coloradans.

“That is why I am filing a lawsuit against the USPS to cease this mailer and help shield Colorado voters from this misinformation.”

Concerns have been raised about the increasing use of voting by mail amid the coronavirus pandemic — and whether the Post Office will be able to deliver ballots on time for the crucial November election, The Hill reported.

Over 1 million ballots were delivered late during state primaries this year, according to an August report by the Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General.

