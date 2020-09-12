https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/consumed-hate-demon-pelosi-calls-president-trumps-bahrain-israel-peace-deal-distraction-video/

The woman is consumed by her hate for this president and America’s success.

Pelosi now even frowns on historic peace agreements.

What the hell is wrong with this person?

President Trump has a knack for letting people expose themselves in his orbit. Pelosi has exposed herself as one of the most hate-filled human beings you will ever come across.

On Friday CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the historic peace agreement announced earlier in the day between Israel and Bahrain.

Pelosi called it “a distraction.”

