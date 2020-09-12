https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/thou-shalt-not-party-at-miami-of-ohio/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

Officer checks ID of student and finds Covid designation — ‘I’ve never seen this before’

College students admit to police they tested positive then had a party.

Oxford police cited six men who attended a house party near Miami University on Saturday for violating the state’s mass gathering and quarantine ordinance. One of the men tells police that 20 people have gathered at the house, twice the amount of people allowed to congregate in Ohio. The officer asks the group to disperse while he runs the ID of one of the residents.

“I’ve never seen this before,” the officer is heard saying to the student after running his ID. “There’s an input on the computer that you tested positive for COVID?”

“Yes,” the student answers. He goes on to disclose that he tested positive a week before and that every single person at the party has Covid including two people from the house across the street.

The university still plans to start in-person classes on Sept. 21. But school officials have warned that students who refuse to take a test will be denied access to campus services and will have to return to remote learning.

Here’s the full clip