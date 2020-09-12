https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/did-joe-biden-get-busted-by-michael-moore-using-a-teleprompter-for-his-appearance-with-james-corden/

We’ve noticed CNN’s Asha Rangappa still hasn’t deleted this tweet from March when Joe Biden was giving his own presidential address on the coronavirus, and that it’s racked up more than 60,000 likes:

Biden is not reading from a teleprompter. His voice modulates and he’s not a sedated zombie. He understands the problem. He actually cares. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 12, 2020

The reason she might have considered deleting is her tweet is because she was proved completely wrong by photos from the venue showing Biden clearly reading from teleprompter screens, but instead of a simple, “I was wrong,” she tweeted further about how she’d angered all the “Trumpie Boo Boos.” Yes, her Twitter bio does read former FBI special agent, so take from that what you will.

Now it looks like Biden’s been caught again using a teleprompter, this time in a conversation with late-night host James Cordon. In case you hadn’t picked it up from the Democratic National Convention or any of Biden’s campaign speeches, the man had two sons, and he couldn’t help but hold up a framed photo of the three of them together. The only thing is, the glass of the frame seems to have caught what looks like teleprompter text, to the point where even Michael Moore is calling foul.

Check out the teleprompter in the reflection. Biden blatantly read from a script for most of the interview with James Corden. I bet his handlers weren’t too happy with him going off script. He probably got reprimanded. pic.twitter.com/BPK2FGB8cz — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

Needed a teleprompter for James Corden. pic.twitter.com/COgO3EWHmu — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) September 12, 2020

Here’s a still shot:

That reflection… Joe Biden was using a teleprompter for an interview with James Corden. pic.twitter.com/wqBrhqNVHW — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 12, 2020

I don’t want to hear another damn word from Stelter, Tapper, Rucker et al. about the critical role they play as guardians of our democracy. They need to start asking Biden some legit questions or they need to sit down & shut their mouths. https://t.co/fcJGQU7TWD — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 12, 2020

To his credit, Jake Tapper seems to have treated his interview with Biden Thursday seriously, even setting up Biden for a train-wreck moment in which he declared those who voted for Barack Obama twice and then for Donald Trump racists.

But why do late-night shows like “The Late Late Show with James Cordon” indulge this sort of thing?

Yes, this “Interview” was scripted. Note different colors for teleprompter text. They are two sides to the “conversation”. I’ve worked with TV teleprompters before. This is what they are. This was staged. It’s all a show. Why does Biden need a script? pic.twitter.com/zEwyR5E94u — Eye of Orwell (@OrwellOf) September 12, 2020

Which also means all questions are pre-screened and prepared. — Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) September 12, 2020

Stunning! Biden had to use a teleprompter with an interview with James Corden. With James Corden! How can anyone trust him to negotiate on behalf of the US with world leaders!? Unreal…#TeleprompterJoe — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) September 12, 2020

The only way he can get through those tough challenges.

MAGA2020🇺🇸 — Antonio Zazueta (@TonyZeta) September 12, 2020

Biden is so incompetent he can’t do an off the cuff interview with a talk show host. Clown world. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) September 12, 2020

When he does, he ends up getting angry and asking if the talk show host is a junkie and declaring, “You ain’t black.”

I understand the use of it when making a speech. I don’t understand the use of it when answering questions. It’s silly. — Stormy (@DeeStormyseas) September 12, 2020

Look, the dude doesn’t even remember how many grandkids he has. How is he supposed to know what he feels about his family members without a cheat sheet? — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) September 12, 2020

First actual debate. Trump needs to tell joe to show his ears are empty. It would be glorious and might end the election right on the spot. — Bakes (@bakesinnc29) September 12, 2020

Hunter just keeps screwing him over — syruppro (@syruppro) September 12, 2020

Too true.

