Famous Director Oliver Stone was on Watters’ World tonight and he expressed his thoughts on the Deep State Intel community and their actions related to Julian Assange.

Director Stone shared:

I tend to believe Julian Assange. I’ve been behind his case from the beginning. Assange to me, he is a hero, a solid foundation. He’s on trial now in England for extradition to the United States and he’s a real hero and a martyr actually. He has made it very clear that he had nothing to do with the Russian connection. Nothing was leaked to him. He got the leak from an American domestic source. And I think we know that someone from the DNC leaked the information to Julian.

It appears that the DNC insider who gave Assange the DNC emails referred to by Stone is Seth Rich. Many people do.

We’ve been following the Seth Rich case for years as the MSM has ignored the story labeling it a conspiracy theory. Seth Rich was a young DNC employee who was murdered in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2016. His death was labeled a robbery but none of his personal items were taken. Many suspect that Rich provided DNC emails to WikiLeaks in the fall of 2016 before the Presidential election.

Nearly all entities involved in the Seth Rich investigation have been reluctant to release any information related to their work. The FBI, DOJ and Intel Communities have consistently stalled efforts to obtain any related investigative material related to the case.

FOX News had a report on the Seth Rich case that was eventually shelved. Here is some information that was in the FOX News piece.

The first item of note is that a Federal Investigator claimed he had seen and read emails between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks:

The FOX News report claimed that someone at the DNC was preventing the case from moving forward. Also, the report noted that two men were found on camera shooting Rich:

Rich reportedly called his father and his girl friend before being shot a block from his home. Rich died a few hours later but was reportedly conscious on his way to the hospital. The police reportedly refused to provide any information Rich may have provided on the ride to the hospital.

See video below where Julian Assange from WikiLeaks discusses Seth Rich:

We have yet to get to the bottom of the Seth Rich murder nor have we determined who provided the emails to WikiLeaks before the 2016 election. We know there is no evidence it was the Russians. A lot of people, including Oliver Stone knows this.



