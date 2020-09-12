https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dublin-raw-thousands-of-irish-patriots-march-against-covid-lockdowns/

Posted by Kane on September 12, 2020 4:50 pm

Excellent footage, don’t skip the speech from Michael O’Keeffe

“I’m here today to tell these bastards that we’ve had enough. Open the pubs! Open Ireland!”

“We’re told who we can and cannot see. We’re told how many people we can have in our house with us. And I’m here to say no more. Enough is enough. When you’re told who you can visit, when you’re not allowed to attend your granny’s funeral, when the women in your life can’t get breast cancer scans or cervical check scans, enough is enough.”

