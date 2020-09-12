https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dublin-raw-thousands-of-irish-patriots-march-against-covid-lockdowns/

Excellent footage, don’t skip the speech from Michael O’Keeffe

“I’m here today to tell these bastards that we’ve had enough. Open the pubs! Open Ireland!”

“We’re told who we can and cannot see. We’re told how many people we can have in our house with us. And I’m here to say no more. Enough is enough. When you’re told who you can visit, when you’re not allowed to attend your granny’s funeral, when the women in your life can’t get breast cancer scans or cervical check scans, enough is enough.”

3 protests in Dublin today. I was at the one outside the Dail organised by @MickO_Keeffe. All was peaceful until a few Pantifa lesbians tried to crash the party, Big mistake 😆 pic.twitter.com/GKgZv5SD6s — Strucker ⚪️ (@BaronStrucker) September 12, 2020

Hundreds of people are taking part in a demonstration at Government Buildings, calling for an end to #Covid19 restrictions and the use of face coverings | https://t.co/JkKpbPhJ9H pic.twitter.com/s9IcgM655f — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 12, 2020

WATCH: “Pedo scum, off our streets!” Antifa repelled by anti-lockdown protesters during demonstration outside the Dáil pic.twitter.com/qp4py9VqHu — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) September 12, 2020

There are at least 3,000 coronavirus deniers marching through Dublin city centre. Slogans range from “take off your mask” and “it is only a common cold” to “wake up people”. #Covid19Ireland pic.twitter.com/w54eE4J7RN — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) September 12, 2020

