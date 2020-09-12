https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2020/09/12/failed-congressional-candidate-boasts-of-reading-quran-loudly-as-trump2020-trucks-passed-n922858

Is the Qur’an simply the holy book of one of the world’s great religions, and hence a revered part of our glorious multicultural mosaic, or is it a weapon for only one part of our political spectrum? Ihssane Leckey, a far-left candidate for Congress in Massachusetts’ fourth congressional district, offers an answer. In the primary September 1, she finished fifth (the winner was Jake Auchincloss). In yet another manifestation of the leftist/Islamic alliance, she took to Twitter after her defeat and offered unusual praise for her followers: “You joined in prayer as I read the Koran in Arabic publicly and loudly in #Taunton while Trump2020 trucks rolled by.”

As more and more Muslims are elected to various offices and are sworn in on the Qur’an, and all who are skeptical about the wisdom of swearing to uphold the law on a book that sanctions lying under some circumstances, it’s noteworthy that Ihssane Leckey apparently thinks that the Muslim holy book is the property of leftists only — a partisan vehicle. She also seems to think of it as a weapon in a spiritual battle, a battle in which the enemies are Trump and his supporters, who are cast in this scenario as the enemies of Islam.

Presumably Ihssane Leckey thinks of this act as somehow standing up to Trump’s supposedly “anti-Muslim” stance, which is, of course, really a stance against jihad violence and the entry into the country of people among whom is an unknowable number of jihadis. Being a far-left candidate, Leckey is also here cementing the close alliance between leftists and Islamic groups in the U.S. Both seem to envision the same kind of future for the nation.

The hijab-wearing, Sharia-observant Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) made this clear last Monday when she declared that “we are in the midst of an ongoing uprising over centuries of racial neglect and oppression.” The irony of being a sitting Congresswoman charging with racism the country that welcomed her as a refugee and gave her every opportunity for advancement was apparently lost on Omar, and not for the first time.

Most notoriously, last year Omar complained: “Here’s the truth. For far too long we have lived with the discomfort of being a second-class citizen. Frankly, I’m tired of it. And every single Muslim in this country should be tired of it. CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”

The Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) was actually founded in 1994, but let that pass. The primary question, largely ignored in the furor over her referring to the 9/11 jihad attacks as “some people did something,” was this: How did a person who was part of a despised minority group, treated as a second-class citizen and deprived of civil liberties, get elected to Congress? How was she even able to enter politics at all? How did she become a hero of the American left?

The entire trajectory of Ilhan Omar’s career, including her escaping the slightest legal scrutiny despite an ever-growing abundance of evidence that she has committed numerous felonies, demonstrates that her critique of American society is drastically wrong, and essentially the opposite of reality. But when leftist politicians such as Ihssane Leckey recite the Qur’an as Trump supporters pass by, as if the Trump administration really were at war with Islam and treating Muslims as second-class citizens, it creates the atmosphere in which someone like Ilhan Omar can get elected to Congress, and likely reelected this November.

Nor is Omar alone. Even though Ihssane Leckey lost her Congressional race, “the Squad” is likely only to grow, and to continue to disseminate its resentment-based victimhood propaganda against the United States of America from the highest levels of the American government. Given the increasingly open anti-Americanism of the left, Ilhan Omar and Ihssane Leckey are the wave of the future, afforded lavish and adoring attention and cossetted by the political and media elites as they whine about how disadvantaged they are.

Meanwhile, they will work with those same elites in order to increase the burdens of taxation and demonization upon the ordinary Americans who really are, for the left, the second-class citizens that professional victims such as Ilhan Omar claim to be.

