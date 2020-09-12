https://dailypoliticalnewswire.com/flashback-biden-opposed-bin-laden-raid-bin-laden-thought-biden-would-destroy-u-s-wanted-him-to-be-potus/

It’s important to not forget some of Joe Biden’s work as Vice President. Including his disastrous approach to the raid and killing of Osama bin Laden. In fact, Biden opposed the move altogether.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told then-President Barack Obama not to launch a raid to kill Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who wanted to assassinate Obama because he thought if Biden were president, he would destroy America.

While on the campaign trail earlier this year, Biden falsely claimed that he never told Obama “don’t go” after bin Laden that day.

Biden had the following interaction with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Jan. 3, 2020:

DOOCY: “And to follow your remarks earlier, as commander-in-chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you could stop an imminent attack on Americans — but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terrorist leader — would you pull the trigger?” BIDEN: “Well we did, and the guy’s name was Osama bin Laden.” DOOCY: “And didn’t you tell President Obama ‘don’t go’ after bin Laden that day?” BIDEN: “No, I didn’t. I didn’t.”

The Washington Post gave Biden’s claim “Three Pinocchios” which designates statements that contain “significant factual error and/or obvious contradictions” and that are in realm of “mostly false.”

Trending News Mattis Warned Intelligence Chief: ‘Collective Action’ May Be Required Against Trump According to a new book by Washington Post’s Bob Woodward, former Defense Secretary James Mattis warned top United States intelligence official that they may need to take “collective action” against President Donald Trump’s “dangerous” behavior. In the book, which is titled Rage, Woodward talks about James Mattis and ex-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats. He claims that Mattis was concerned with Trump’s leadership in 2017 amid the standoff with North Korea and it’s missile testing. Continue reading… Gov. Cuomo Slapped with Lawsuit, Quickly Announces Indoor Dining to Return to NYC Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was slapped with a $2 billion class-action lawsuit which claimed he is violating the constitutional right of more than 300,000 people who are employed in the city’s restaurant industry. Not long after, the governor announced that indoor dining in New York City will return by the end of September…WITH restrictions. Strict measures for restaurants that choose to reopen will include remaining at 25% capacity, tables maintaining six feet apart, take customers’ temperatures, log their contact info, and close by midnight. Continue reading… Joy Behar Advocates For Doing This To Prevent President Trump from Winning Again (VIDEO) One show that I can’t stand to watch is The View on ABC. This show is filled with some of the most idiotic garbage I’ve ever seen from a bunch of brain-dead old women. Meghan McCain isn’t much better either. She’s just as much of a RINO as her father was. Continue reading… Man Calls 9-1-1 More Than 1000 Times in Just Two Months, You Won’t Believe Why Something that gets on my nerves is how society has come to the point that they call 911 for anything and everything. You may recall earlier this year a couple incidents where one woman called police because her parents shut off her cellphone service. By the way, she was 36 years old. Continue reading… Famous Hollywood Actor Shamed After Son Is Arrested During Portland Riot There have been reports that have come out that a large portion of the people who are rioting are rich white people. Honestly, I’m not sure how true that is. I do know that there have been some wealthier and upper-class people arrested, but I also believe that there are a lot of middle and lower-class people in the riots as well, because truth be told…have you looked at these people who have been arrested? Continue reading… Remember Your Freedom: How Virginia Stood Up to Democratic Governor to Protect Second Amendment People…we’ve got to remember our freedom, how we got it, and how we keep it. I don’t mean to just think about it every now and then, but it’s something we can not take for granted even though it is because Democrats are hell-bent on taking away every liberty we have so that they can seize total control and turn America into a socialist country. Continue reading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

