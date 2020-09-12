If Florida felons plan to vote in November, they must pay off all fines, restitution, and legal fees before they can do so, a federal appellate court ruled Friday.

The order from the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by a lower court that initially gave Florida felons the right to vote without needing to pay off legal obligations, according to the Associated Press.

In 2018, Florida voters overwhelmingly approved Amendment 4, which would restore voting rights to felons in the state who have completed their sentences.

The amendment was met with a political fight between state lawmakers who sought deeper explanation as to what it would mean to complete a sentence. Among the dispute was whether outstanding fines were included in the completion of a sentence in addition to prison time served.

The decision to include paying off legal obligations in order to earn back voting rights was a move that upheld the position of the GOP-led state legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The court ruled in a 6-4 decision, noting that the Constitution’s due process clause wasn’t violated by the passage of the law implementing Amendment 4.

Dissenters of the decision argued that it can be extremely difficult for returning felons to know what outstanding fees they owe and that the state should create a mechanism to help provide that information.

With the passing of the amendment, an estimated 774,000 disenfranchised felons have the potential to cast a ballot in the fall. Those who have been convicted of murder or rape are still permanently barred from the right regardless of financial debts.

The court ruling could also impact turnout and the election outcome for Florida, a state considered a must-win for President Trump’s reelection bid. Democrats sought to gain support from thousands of former felons in Florida.