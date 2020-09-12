https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-restaurant-responds-to-backlash-after-kamala-harris-shows-up-for-lunch

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) visited Florida on Thursday, where the Democratic vice presidential nominee stirred up controversy after visiting a Latin restaurant in Doral.

What are the details?

According to WTJV-TV, Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, showed up for lunch to Amaze Latin Flavors during her campaign visit.

Her visit prompted much criticism, and some local residents ended up calling for a boycott of the eatery.

The restaurant, however, said that it had no idea Harris planned to visit.

“We don’t use the company for political reasons,” owner Andres Garcia told the station. “In respect to our stakeholders, we would not support that. If they would ask we say no, we are not going to do it.”

Garcia didn’t even know Harris was at the restaurant until he saw Facebook users calling for a boycott of the eatery on the social media platform.

“I learned the hard way sometimes when we look into the social media and we take it for granted what people say on social media,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Biden for President Florida campaign told WTJV, “Sen. Harris and Doug greatly appreciated the chance to stop by and pick up delicious arepas and talk to local Doralzuela residents.”

According to ABC News, Harris visited the battleground state to “court black and Jewish voters” ahead of her first in-person campaign event in Wisconsin.

The outlet reported that Harris met Biden campaign surrogate Ana Navarro when she visited the restaurant.

During a panel discussion later in the day, Harris said that President Donald Trump acted in “political self-interest” after a panelist said her community was negatively impacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris said, “[O]ur country is grieving the loss of jobs, the loss of life, the loss of normalcy, the loss of consistency, and, in many cases, the loss of hope, and Joe [Biden] and I talk about that all the time. … [W]e need leadership that sees and recognizes the suffering and is prompted then to be guided by the truth and fact, and not what is in theier political self-interest which is what we have seen in Donald Trump.”

