Gaige Grosskreutz

Yesterday in an interview on CNN, Gaige Grosskreutz claimed his innocence. But additional information indicates the only question related to Grosskreutz is why he has not already been arrested?

As we reported yesterday, CNN reported that 22-year-old Kenosha rioter Gaige Grosskreutz, who had his arm partially blown off by Kyle Rittenhouse after he aggressively rushed at the 17-year-old and pointed a pistol at the child’s head, cried victim in a recent interview.

Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he ran up to Rittenhouse, so in self defense, the 17-year-old discharged his weapon, blew off part of Grosskreutz’s arm, saving his own life.

Doctors performed surgery and saved Gaige Grosskreutz’s right arm.

A friend of Gaige’s said that Gaige’s only regret was not being able to kill 17-year-old Rittenhouse.

“So the kid shot gaige as he drew his weapon and gaige retreated with his gun in hand. I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz too his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him. Coward,” a friend of Grosskreutz wrote in a chat.

Leave it to CNN to make Grosskreutz out to be the victim by calling him the “sole survivor.”

“I was shot point blank with a .223 round from the shooter,” Grosskreutz said. “And I am now missing 90% of my bicep. This has not been easy emotionally, physically. I’m in constant pain, like excruciating pain that just doesn’t go away — both in my arm, in my heart.”

But CNN may have given the police and courts ammunition to arrest Grosskreutz.

Grosskreutz told CNN that he is not a felon and that he has a license to carry his firearm.

“I’m not a felon,” he said. “I have my concealed carry, I’ve had it for years. That was my gun. My firearm. I had a legal right to possess it and to possess it concealed.”

“None of it is true, of what people have been saying as far as their assumptions toward me, at least,” he said. “I’m not an Antifa terrorist organizer. I am a 22-year-old male. I go to school. And yeah, I exercise my First Amendment right to peacefully protest.”

Grosskreutz argued that he never even used his gun that night.

Here is close up video of Rittenhouse shooting Grosskreutz in the arm — notice Grosskreutz is carrying a hand gun.

Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet to the head, but he acted quickly and shot Grosskreutz in self defense.

WATCH (GRAPHIC):

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

Grosskreutz begged for a medic after his upper arm was partially blown off by Rittenhouse.

WATCH (WARNING: EXTREMELY GRAPHIC):

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC: @Julio_Rosas11 recorded up-close footage of one of the men who tried to attack a man who was on the ground but armed with a semi-auto rifle. Half of his upper arm was blown off. #KenoshaRiots pic.twitter.com/81bFbBl7Dw — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 26, 2020

Kyle Rittenhouse was arrested, charged with 6 counts, including one count of intentional homicide and is currently being detained while Gaige Grosskreutz is free to roam and continue to stir up mayhem:

While Kyle Rittenhouse is rotting in jail under $2 Million bond for shooting in self-defense, Gaige Grosskreutz–the man who attacked him w/a gun while Kyle was lying on the ground–is free to roam & continue stirring up mayhem.#Kenosha is a pathetic hell-hole of tyranny. pic.twitter.com/42D35YrcIg — Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) September 6, 2020

For some reason Grosskreutz has not yet been arrested yet there appears to be ample reason to do so.

Grosskreutz is no victim. He appeared to race towards Rittenhouse with a gun in his hand and the apparent intent to kill Rittenhouse. His friend later claimed Grosskreutz regretted not killing Rittenhouse. His intent to kill Rittenhouse is one thing and may be difficult to prove but his carrying a gun is another thing.

According to Wisconsin law, an individual can only carry a concealed weapon after reaching the age of 21 – See Wisconsin’s Concealed-Carry Requirements here: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/sites/default/files/dles/ccw/ccw-faq%201-2018.pdf

On Page 6 it say:

In Order to obtain a CCW license, the applicant must: Be 21 years of age or older.

Not prohibited from possessing a firearm under state or federal law.

Not have been ordered as a condition of bail or release in a criminal case from possessing a dangerous weapon.

Be a Wisconsin resident(as evidenced by a valid Wisconsin driver’s license or ID card), or be active military stationed in Wisconsin.

Have provided proof of the firearms training required for a license. (seeTrainingRequirementbelow)

CNN claims Gaige Grosskreutz is 22 years old. If this is the case, then he lied when he said “I have my concealed carry, I’ve had it for years”. This is because Wisconsin law states that you cannot legally carry a concealed gun until you are 21, and Grosskreutz is reportedly 22 in the CNN report. He could not have had a concealed carry for years, he is only one year older than when he legally could carry the gun.

But it is likely Grosskreutz could not legally carry a concealed weapon for another reason. Per a review of criminal records in Wisconsin Grosskreutz was ordered as a condition of bail or release in a criminal case from possessing a dangerous weapon:

Case Number: 2016CM001014 – 2016-04-22 Case Type: Criminal Description: GO ARMED WITH FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED Disposition: GUILTY DUE TO GUILTY PLEA Of Note in this case is that under COURT RECORD it states on 04-26-2016 under ADDITIONAL TEXT: “Court ordered no possession or use of controlled substances without a valid prescription, no dangerous weapons or firearms.”

Additional cases noted under Gaige Grosskreutz in the Wisconsin data base (https://wcca.wicourts.gov/) show that young Grosskreutz has been arrested five times.

1) Case Number: 2019FO000471 – 2019-11-05 Case Type: Non-Traffic Ordinance Violation Description: OBEDIENCE TO OFFICERS Disposition: GUILTY DUE TO NO CONTEST PLEA

NOTE: Grosskreutz has owed a $266.02 FINE to the Court for this Case which was Due 2020—04-28 and Never Paid

2) Case Number: 2019FO000470 – 2019-11-05 Case Type: Non-Traffic Ordinance Violation Description: LOUD NOISES Disposition: GUILTY DUE TO NO CONTEST PLEA

NOTE: Grosskreutz has owed a $947.50 FINE to the Court for this Case which was Due 2020-04-28 and Never Paid

3) Case Number: 2016CM001014 – 2016-04-22 Case Type: Criminal Description: GO ARMED WITH FIREARM WHILE INTOXICATED Disposition: GUILTY DUE TO GUILTY PLEA

Note that this case Severity is a MISD A and in this case he paid his $443.00 Fine.

Of Note in this case (as noted above) is that under COURT RECORD it states on 04-26-2016 under ADDITIONAL TEXT: “Court ordered no possession or use of controlled substances without a valid prescription, no dangerous weapons or firearms.” (See above)

4) Case Number: 2015SC030562 – 2015-11-17 Case Type: Small Claims Description: Small Claims, Eviction Disposition: JUDGMENT for $926

Note that the $926 Judgment has not been SATISFIED

5) Case Number: 2015TR002688 – 2015-08-27 Case Type: Traffic Forfeiture Description: Operating While Suspended Disposition: GUILTY DUE TO NO CONTEST PLEA

NOTE: Grosskreutz has owed a $200.50 FINE to the Court for this Case which was Due 2015-12-01 and Never Paid

In total GROSSKREUTZ has owed the court UNPAID FINES and JUDGMENTS of $266.02, $947.50, $926.00 and $200.50 for a Total of $2340.02 IN OUTSTANDING FINES AND JUDGMENTS GOING BACK TO 2015!

Based on his criminal record, it is unlikely Grosskreutz is 22 years old or that he was legally carrying a weapon when he was shot likely attempting to murder Rittenhouse. Of course the records above may relate to a different Gaige Grosskreutz but this is highly unlikely as well.

The real question to date is why has Grosskreutz not been arrested for not paying fines due, for illegally carrying a concealed weapon and then for attempting to murder young Rittenhouse?

