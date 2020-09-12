https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/gop-lawmakers-call-doj-take-legal-action-netflix-sexualizing-children-release-film-cuties/

On Friday Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on the DOJ to take action against Netflix for peddling child pornography with the company’s disgusting release of “Cuties.”

The GOP lawmakers want Netflix charged with distributing child pornography.

Like any parent, I find ⁦@netflix⁩ decision to peddle child pornography disgusting. And it’s criminal. ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ should take swift action. https://t.co/ReEVk7F8t9 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 12, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

Rep. Jim Banks joined Senator Cotton to call on the DOJ to investigate Netflix over the flick.

As a father of three young daughters, I find “Cuties” sickening. Glad to join @SenTomCotton in calling on the DOJ to bring charges against Netflix for distribution of child pornography. https://t.co/xmHO3b1yLN — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 11, 2020

Sen. Tom Cotton and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks have called on the Department of Justice to bring legal action against Netflix for releasing the film “Cuties” in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller. Latest with @henryrodgersdc.https://t.co/4ABTRI1WRA — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) September 11, 2020

The Daily Caller reported:

Republican Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks have called on the Department of Justice to bring legal action against Netflix for releasing the film “Cuties” in an exclusive statement to the Daily Caller. The film centers around Amy, 11, joining other young underage female dancers in a group “named ‘the cuties’ at school, and rapidly grows aware of her burgeoning femininity – upsetting her mother and her values in the process,” according to the film’s description on IMDB. “There’s no excuse for the sexualization of children, and Netflix’s decision to promote the film ‘Cuties’ is disgusting at best and a serious crime at worst,” Cotton told the Caller in a statement. “I urge the Department of Justice to take action against Netflix for their role in pushing explicit depictions of children into American homes.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

