Republican Senators Chuck Grassley (IA) and Ron Johnson (WI) want answers after newly released DOJ records reveal Mueller’s team ‘accidentally wiped’ up to 31 phones.

Newly released DOJ records show “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann and multiple Mueller henchmen claiming to have “accidentally wiped” at least 31 phones used in the anti-Trump Russia probe.

The documents were uncovered thanks to a Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit.

The phones were all conveniently wiped after the DOJ IG asked for the devices to be handed over — some phones wiped themselves, according to the DOJ!

The records show virtually all of Mueller’s lawyers used the same tactic: Put their phones in airplane mode, lock them and then nuke the phones by repeatedly entering the wrong password.

Mueller’s “pitbull” Andrew Weissmann wiped two out of three of his Special Counsel phones — he wiped one by ‘accident’ and nuked the other by entering the wrong password too many times.

One phone assigned to James Quarles “wiped itself without intervention from him.”

Senator Grassley this week sent a letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray “pressing for details on what actions were taken to recover material deleted from the mobile devices assigned to Mueller’s team” reported Fox News. Grassley wrote “based on this new information, the number of times and the stated reasons for the deletions calls into question whether or not it was a widespread intentional effort.”

Senator Ron Johnson asked Obama-appointed DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate the wiped phones.

“These reports are troubling and raise concerns about record retention and transparency,” Johnson wrote in a letter to DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz. “Therefore, I respectfully request that your office open an investigation into this matter to determine what, why, and how information was wiped, whether any wrongdoing occurred, and who these devices belonged to.”

Recall, the DOJ did NOTHING after the OIG found that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page both wiped their phones and set them to “factory settings” so why would Horowitz do anything about Weissmann and the rest of Mueller’s team??

BREAKING: Justice watchdog Horowitz made no mention in his 500-pp report of Mueller deputy Weissmann and the 17 other SCO prosecutors/agents who wiped their cellphones “accidentally” in the exact same manner just before the IG’s investigators sought to inspect their phone records — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 11, 2020

