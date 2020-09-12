https://conservativefiringline.com/hollywood-hatemonger-cher-calls-trump-a-mass-murderer-advocates-death-penalty/

Scratch a low-information Hollywood leftist, find a bloodthirsty hatemonger. In a tweet that has since been deleted, the unhinged leftist accused President Trump of being a mass murderer, then suggested he be killed in retaliation.

“THERE’S A BLAME 4 KILLING SOMEONE…ITS CALLED ‘MURDER’. IF YOU MURDER MORE THAN ONE PERSON YOU ARE A MASS MURDERER. THERE ARE MANY PUNISHMENTS FOR DIFFERENT DEGREES OF MURDER,BUT WHEN SOMEONE ‘KNOWINGLY ‘MURDERS PEOPLE… THE PUNISHMENT IS DEATH. Trump’s a mass murderer… hhmm,” she wrote, Breitbart reported.

Breitbart posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet:

Breitbart added:

While Cher deleted the tweet, she continued her rant in another thread, asking, “why did Trump lie” and admitting that she sometimes goes “too far.” She then provided a screenshot of articles on the Treasury Department reportedly siphoning millions from a 9/11 program. However, she said she would not “fall below my moral compass,” despite publicly suggesting that Trump be put to death.

This isn’t the first time the ignorant Hollywood fanatic has accused Trump of murder, the report said. In July, she accused Trump of murder, but said he should be put in solitary confinement.

trump Cares Nothing About Our Vets,Our Country,Ppl Who Are Dying of Covid,Ppl From Black Lives Matter,Kids He Keeps🔒In Cages,Nurses,& Drs Who Are Dying Because He Wont Protect Them,HE KILLS AMERICANS WITHOUT A THOUGHT,HE KILLS 4 ADULATION AT RALLIES☠️ https://t.co/ICvqOG5fBE — Cher (@cher) July 11, 2020

trump Needs To Be In Solitary

Confinement 4 The Rest O His Life, — Cher (@cher) July 12, 2020

Trending: List of 269 Companies Supporting ANTIFA, Black Lives Matter

And she doubled down in August:

Believe There’s Chance trump’ll Come Up With💰+Benefits He Promised🇺🇸Ppl.(He’s Trying 2 Save MAMMOTH ASS).He Sold His Soul 2 ☠️&PUTIN 4 First Term,BUT After Torture & Killing 160 Thousand🇺🇸’s WITH NO😭, WE KNOW HE’S SCUM & DOES’T CARE.WITH💰HE CAN LIE HIMSELF IN2 BEING HERO — Cher (@cher) August 8, 2020

And in May 2019, she called for Trump to be raped in prison.

In all seriousness, the only thing Cher is proving is that liberalism, at its core, is not only a mental disorder, it’s an ideology of insane, bloodthirsty rage and hate. Perhaps she should seek professional help…

Related:

If you haven’t checked out and liked our Facebook page, please go here and do so. You can also follow us on Twitter at @co_firing_line. Facebook, Google and other members of the Silicon Valley Axis of Evil are now doing everything they can to deliberately stifle conservative content online, so please be sure to check out our MeWe page here, and check us out at ProAmerica Only.

If you appreciate independent conservative reports like this, please go here and support us on Patreon and get your conservative pro-Trump gear here.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out our friends at Whatfinger News, the Internet’s conservative front-page founded by ex-military! And be sure to check out our friends at Trending Views:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

