The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

#BREAKING

Navid Afkari, a 27-year old political prisoner, was executed early Saturday morning, despite a global campaign calling on #Iran to revoke his death sentence. Navid sent many message from prison saying he was tortured into confessing to crimes he did not commit. https://t.co/4ucaBMFO8D pic.twitter.com/3rogvhclIf — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) September 12, 2020

President Trump posted a tweet calling on the regime to not execute the 27-year-old wrestler.

Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets. They were protesting the “country’s worsening economic situation and inflation”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

What sad news.

#BREAKING Iran’s state media reports wrestling champion #NavidAfkari was hanged today despite global appeals to spare his life. He had taken part in #IranProtests. The regime needs executions to frighten the people into silence. #StopExecutionsInIran CC: @realDonaldTrump @ufc pic.twitter.com/iozljpew5t — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) September 12, 2020

UPDATE: The regime is refusing to turn his body over to the family.

UPDATE: The opposition reports Iran’s regime is refusing to hand over #NavidAfkari‘s body to his family in fear of popular protests. They’re trying to secretly bury him to prevent any gathering that pays tribute to him. Will the @UN condemn such impunity? #StopExecutionsInIran pic.twitter.com/GogJ2Se4vD — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) September 12, 2020

