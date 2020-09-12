https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/iranian-regime-executes-wrestling-champion-navid-afkari-despite-global-outcry-including-plea-president-trump-update-regime-refuses-turn-body-family/

The Iranian regime executed wrestling champion Navid Afkari on Saturday despite a global outcry including a public plea by President Trump.

His mother had called out for help on Friday. Navid and his brothers were arrested for protesting the regime.

President Trump posted a tweet calling on the regime to not execute the 27-year-old wrestler.

What sad news.

UPDATE: The regime is refusing to turn his body over to the family.

