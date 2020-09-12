https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/today-day-many-indications-durham-probe-may-dropping-indictments-today/

This is a glimmer of hope that the bad guys might finally have their day – and that day is today.

We’ve heard it before again and again – John Durham is about to indict the many crooks surrounded the spying, set up and attempted coup of candidate and then President Donald J. Trump. Everyone who has studied this event – arguable the most corrupt event in modern US politics and perhaps US history – has waited patiently. Numerous crimes are known in the public arena alone. When will the Obama Administration crooks finally see their day? There are some indications, today is that day.

Below are some reasons to believe the Durham investigation is to a point that it is ready to drop indictments:

1. We heard the Durham investigation would be completed according to Justice Department policy and would not interfere with the upcoming elections.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

We reported on August 10 from a report by Paul Sperry:

While much speculation inside the Beltway says U.S. Attorney John Durham will punt the results of his so-called Spygate investigation past the election to avoid charges of political interference, sources who have worked with Durham on past public corruption cases doubt he’ll bend to political pressure — and they expect him to drop bombshells before Labor Day. Durham’s boss, Attorney General Bill Barr, also pushed back on the notion his hand-picked investigator would defer action. Under Democratic questioning on Capitol Hill last week, he refused to rule out a pre-election release. “Under oath, do you commit to not releasing any report by Mr. Durham before the November election?” Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-Fla.) asked Barr, citing longstanding Justice Department policy not to announce new developments in politically sensitive cases before an election. “No,” the attorney general curtly replied. Justice Department policy prohibits prosecutors from taking overt steps in politically charged cases typically within 60 days of an election. Accordingly, Durham would have to make a move by the Friday before Labor Day, or Sept. 4.

Sperry continued:

“I would find it hard to believe that he punts under any circumstances,” said former assistant FBI director Chris Swecker, who knows Durham personally and has worked with the hard-nosed prosecutor on prior investigations. He pointed out that Durham would risk throwing away 16 months of investigative work if he delayed action beyond the election.

Then Durham’s associate Swecker notes:

Swecker, who’s also a former prosecutor, anticipates Durham will deliver criminal charges, a written report or some combination of the two around the first week in September, if not sooner. “He must get his work done and out to the public by Labor Day,” he said. “That way he avoids any accusations that he was trying to impact the election.”

But AG Barr has said publicly that he did not envision investigations into former President Obama and Vice President Biden, who is currently running for President. Therefore, Barr may believe that any indictments of former Obama officials do not interfere with the upcoming election and the sooner the report is issued, the better.

2. The resignation of Durham’s trusted servant Nora Dannehy was announced yesterday

Yesterday it was reported that Nora Dannehy, a former career federal prosecutor who was asked by her old boss U.S. Attorney for Connecticut John Durham to return to government service to work on the probe of the Trump-Russia hoax investigation abuses by the Obama administration and the Deep State, had resigned.

Initial reports coming out of Connecticut claimed she reportedly resigned over concerns the investigation is facing pressure over the upcoming presidential election from Attorney General William Barr.

Dannehy’s resignation was reported by the Hartford Courant. The Courant reported colleagues of Dannehy said she is not a supporter of President Trump.

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, a top aide to U.S. Attorney John H. Durham in his Russia investigation, has quietly resigned from the U.S. Justice Department probe – at least partly out of concern that the investigative team is being pressed for political reasons to produce a report before its work is done, colleagues said. Dannehy, a highly regarded prosecutor who has worked with or for Durham for decades, informed colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Haven of her resignation from the Department of Justice by email Thursday evening. The short email was a brief farewell message and said nothing about political pressure, her work for Durham or what the Durham team has produced, according to people who received it… …Dannehy is a career prosecutor who worked closely with Durham before leaving the U.S. Attorney’s office about a decade ago for a corporate position in the defense industry. Durham persuaded her to return to the justice department and, within weeks, join his team in Washington in the spring of 2019. Colleagues said Dannehy is not a supporter of President Donald J. Trump and has been concerned in recent weeks by what she believed was pressure from Barr – who appointed Durham – to produce results before the election. They said she has been considering resignation for weeks, conflicted by loyalty to Durham and concern about politics…

Of course, NBC News and the rest of the media confirmed Dannehy’s resignation with the DOJ, and repeated the unverified accusation that Dannehy resigned over Barr’s actions in the case:

NBC News: A spokesperson confirms that Nora Dannehy has resigned from the Justice Department, but did not provide a reason for her departure. The Hartford Courant reports that she resigned because she felt pressure from AG William Barr for results in the Durham investigation. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) September 11, 2020

But last night it was reported that there is no information that Dannehy resigned over concerns the investigation is facing pressure over the upcoming presidential election from Attorney General William Barr.

Ignore the anonymous spin. Durham is wrapping up. She came back to work with him on this investigation. Now that it’s done, she’s leaving.https://t.co/kl3qLd6AlN — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) September 11, 2020

There was no information in Dennehy’s note that indicated she resigned out of disagreements with AG Barr – only a short note thanking her associates and noting her resignation:

Article says, “The short email was a brief farewell message and said nothing about political pressure, her work for Durham or what the Durham team has produced, according to people who received it.” — Snitty Deplorable – Reclaiming my time (@polodojo) September 11, 2020

It is very likely Dennehy is resigning because her work is done.

3. AG Barr continues to be quiet about when indictments will occur, but did indicate Wednesday there would be more indictments.

Barr spoke about the Durham probe in an interview with NBC news reporter Pete Williams on Wednesday, saying there “could be” more indictments beyond the one guilty plea so far by former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith. Barr repeatedly declined to comment on the timing of the Durham investigation and whether a report or interim report would be released before the November election. (YouTube video cued to Durham Q and A):

4. One reporter who hasn’t said this before claims today is the day.

Remember when I said, wake me when there are indictments and or arrests? Well, a solid DOJ source just told me to “set my alarm clock.”

I said, I’ll believe it when I see it.#DurhamReport — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) September 11, 2020

We’ll see if Corke’s tweet has any merit in a few hours. Is it finally time to make the popcorn and enjoy the show?

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

