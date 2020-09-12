https://www.outkick.com/baker-mayfield-says-he-will-stand-for-national-anthem/

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has reversed course and said that the will now stand for the National Anthem, backing off a claim that he made that he would kneel earlier this offseason.

The decision to go back to standing may win him over fans with the blue-collar Browns, Dawg Pound, though it may make him a target of criticism by others as well as the media.

Will the added attention add more pressure to perform for Mayfield? It could a non-factor, or even more difficult to tell. Mayfield was anything but the model of consistency last season.

He as almost a coin flip throwing the football with a 22:21 touchdown-to-INT ratio; so there is clearly an expectation to improve on that.

A more realistic reason to be excited about the Browns is their new emphasis on improving a dismal offensive line. Baker simply had no time to throw the ball last year, partly because the team gave up valuable O-line help to pay for WR’s he wouldn’t have time to throw to.

If you are feeling any sorta way about Cleveland, they have a tasty hook with a +7.5 line against the Ravens tomorrow. Go sign up for an account and get in the action.

If nothing else, it will keep folks from talking about OBJ and his kink levels.

