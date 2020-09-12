https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/law-order-trump-supporters-show-appreciation-law-enforcement-trump-michigan-rally/

Joe Biden and the Democrats did not mention law and order once during the DNC convention this year.

They did have a murderer speak who squeezed a man’s tesicles with pliers though.

They labeled her an “impactful community leader.”

That’s quite an impact!

The Republicans featured several police and military heroes.

The Trump supporters value the police and law and order.

Last week after President Trump’s rally in Michigan Trump supporters showed their appreciation to the Michigan police who came out to work the rally.

Via The PalmieriReport:

.@realDonaldTrump supporters showing support to law enforcement following Michigan Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/0HXYBfSKwK — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) September 11, 2020

