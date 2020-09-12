https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f5d0ca0c1981470619f4af5

(PJMEDIA) Last week, the Big Tech fundraising company MobileCause abruptly canceled a years-long contract with the conservative Christian nonprofit the Family Research Council (FRC) exactly one hour b…

(SUMMIT NEWS) Video footage from inside the cabin of a plane shows an African-American woman belligerently refusing to let a flight attendant pass her in the aisle because of “white privilege”. Yes, r…

(ZERO HEDGE) A Democrat bureaucrat finally said what we all have known to be the truth: The Wuhan virus limitations that Democrat politicians and bureaucrats have imposed on Americans will go away aft…

(WJAR) A mural painted nearly 70 years ago at the University of Rhode Island is set to be taken down after staff said students complained about a lack of diversity in the picture. 1954 was the dedicat…

The president’s visit comes amid criticism that he’d failed to mention the Western wildfires for more than three weeks….

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...