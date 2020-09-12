https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/09/12/lou-dobbs-if-barr-doesnt-produce-deep-state-indictments-trump-should-declassify-everything-971410

Responding Friday to the latest bombshells in the Russia predicate probe, Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs said that if the Department of Justice fails to produce indictments by October, President Donald Trump should just declassify EVERYTHING.

“If this attorney general and this Justice Department does not produce indictments against the politically corrupt criminals of the Justice Department and the FBI, then the president has, it seems to me, no other choice than to declassify all of the documents,” he said.

“And I mean dump them into the public arena — well, a month before that election so the American people can vote with sure knowledge of what the facts are and who the malefactors are.”

Dobbs issued the remarks at the end of a lengthy discussion on Fox Business Networks’ “Lou Dobbs Tonight” with Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The discussion centered on the latest bombshells, with the big one being that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team members had “accidentally” wiped 27 of their phones clean before the Department of Justice’s inspector general could scrutinize them.

This finding was discovered thanks to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by Judicial Watch and fulfilled this week by the DOJ.

To convey the gravitas of this finding, Fitton asked Dobbs to imagine what would have happened had a corporation that was under investigation made the same “mistake.”

“If the FBI went into a corporation, and the entire leadership of the corporation among them wiped out clean the phones of – 30+ phones, what would the FBI do?” he asked.

“We already know, because Mueller’s team told us. They said they raided Manafort’s home … because they were worried he was destroying evidence.”

5) Raid’s timing suggests Mueller worried that something Manafort was just asked (or about to be asked) might trigger evidence destruction. pic.twitter.com/bTpT0RWxen — Will Saletan (@saletan) September 19, 2017

Yet Mueller’s team was allowed to perpetrate — intentionally or “accidentally” — a “pandemic of phones being wiped,” as Fitton put it. Some believe this “pandemic” could potentially count as an act of obstruction of justice.

Fitton revealed that Judicial Watch has also obtained evidence proving that, contrary to what Mueller claimed when he testified before Congress last year, he had in fact sought to become the director of the FBI before he accepted the job as special counsel.

“Between what happened with Mueller’s testimony and the destruction of evidence and potential obstruction of justice, there needs to be a criminal investigation of the Mueller team, and the fact that it evidently hasn’t been done yet speaks volumes about the way the DOJ is being run when it comes to their own internal corruption,” he added.

Dobbs felt similarly.

“My God, it’s just, it’s unthinkable that again we’ll see these people get away with this, this horrible, horrible crime against this government, this president and this nation,” he said.

This prompted Fitton to remark that if he were President Donald Trump, he’d immediately “appoint a separate special counsel to investigate the Justice Department’s misconduct here and the FBI’s misconduct.”

“The Justice Department has proven it can’t do it itself,” he added, pointing to another bombshell that broke Friday.

One of U.S. Attorney John Durman’s top prosecutors submitted her resignation that afternoon because of alleged pressure to expedite the investigation. According to reports, she ISN’T a supporter of the president, which raises the possibility that she’s an anti-Trump zealot.

Top Durham aide resigns, reportedly because of pressure to complete Trump-Russia probe https://t.co/HRbEeH0R8P pic.twitter.com/EeQYPr4Gih — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) September 12, 2020

“I mean, we have this resignation allegedly from the Durham team because this was an anti-Trump prosecutor who didn’t like the pressure they were under. It tells you two things,” Fitton said of the resignation.

“It’s either that — it explains why Durham hasn’t done anything because of people like that working for him, or B, who knows, maybe he’ll do something, and this person was trying to undermine him. Either way, we’ve waited much too long and faced inordinate hurdles from the Justice Department to get the truth out.”

He added that Judicial Watch is currently in a fight with the DOJ over text messages from disgraced former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“They said they would start giving us text messages. That’s three months ago. They’re looking at a few hundred pages of text messages, and they can’t still turn them over to us. It’s inexcusable,” he said.

Annoyed by this finding, Dobbs wondered aloud why Attorney General Bill Barr hasn’t taken steps to expedite Judicial Watch’s requests.

“The Justice Department has been demonstrated throughout the Obama years and the political corruption that ensued almost across the entire federal government that the Justice Department is where the truth best goes to die. It hasn’t changed, my God!” he exclaimed.

“A year and a half for an investigation? That’s absurd! You can destroy, you can create, manufacture evidence. … This is pure corruption!”

