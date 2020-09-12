http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ax9XK2W_BYE/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that there is a belief “on the far left,” that property destruction “is sort of a justifiable way of protesting and it’s a form of reparations.” And warned that while the belief exists on the far left, beliefs have a tendency to migrate.

Maher said, “When lululemon is saying ‘resist capitalism’ and there’s a book called ‘In Defense of Looting’ and then we had a primary where there was a candidate, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were talking a lot about a wealth tax and a lot of wealth confiscation, and there’s just a feeling out there now, again, it’s on the far left, but things tend to migrate, but — that property, it’s different than life. And it is different than life. And they kind of compare them like they’re comparable. It’s like, well, if you take somebody’s life, that’s permanent, but if you wreck their business, that can be replaced, and this is sort of a justifiable way of protesting and it’s a form of reparations. … I’m not down with this property’s on the table as something we can just take because things are not right. That’s — to me, that’s not the way to address our problems, by throwing a brick through the window.”

