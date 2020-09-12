https://justthenews.com/world/asia/marine-convicted-killing-transgender-woman-philippines-deported-sunday?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Marine who was convicted in the Philippines of killing a transgender woman was deported on Sunday, following a pardon from President Rodrigo Duterte.

Lance Cpl. Joseph Scott Pemberton was convicted in 2015 of homicide, according to the Associated Press. The outlet noted that the charge was less serious than murder, a charge that was pursued by prosecutors.

The Marine was convicted of killing transgender woman Jennifer Laude at a motel where Laude was discovered dead in 2014.

The news outlet reported that investigators were told by a witness that Pemberton said that after learning Laude was transgender, he choked Laude.

There was contention over whether a Philippine law allowing early release for good behavior of regular prisoners applied to Pemberton. A court determined that the law did cover him and ordered an early release.

Duterte reportedly said he pardoned Pemberton because opponents blocked his early release and caused him to be treated unfairly.

