https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/must-see-thousands-trump-supporters-rush-across-tarmac-get-best-spot/

Thousands turned out to see President Trump in Minden, Nevada tonight.

At one point officials removed the barrier rope and hundreds of Trump supporters were caught on video rushing across the tarmac to get the best spot to see the president in Nevada.

It was a mad dash to the front of the crowd!

Just watched a sea of people rush to the front of the barricades ahead of tonight’s rally in Minden, NV. pic.twitter.com/pawt9D2P3Z — Mark Meredith (@markpmeredith) September 12, 2020

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

Contrast this to a Joe Biden rally with six painted circles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

