(BBC NEWS) NASA is currently on the lookout for companies who are up for travelling to space and mining the moon!

The request may seem a little alien, but it’s all for an important purpose.

The space agency wants to take steps towards building a marketplace where items from space can be sold and bought like other products.

So how would it all work? Well, Nasa says it would buy the samples companies bring back from the moon. They’d pay between $15,000 to $25,000 for amounts between 50 to 500 grams.

