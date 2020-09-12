https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/north-korea-executes-5-economic-ministry-workers-criticized-kims-policies-dinner-party/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) North Korea has executed five Economic Ministry workers after they criticised Kim Jong-Un’s policies, according to reports.

It is thought that the communist party officials were shot by firing squad on July 30 after speaking out about the regime’s economic policies which have left the country one of the poorest nations in the world.

Details of their conversation are said to have been reported back to their bosses before they were summoned to a meeting and arrested by the secret police.

