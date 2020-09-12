https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-coma-typhoon-dictator/2020/09/12/id/986621

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly visited a flood-hit area in the country’s North Hwanghae province for the second time in a month to inspect recovery efforts, a sighting that refutes rumors of ill-health.

According to a Korean Central News Agency report, during the inspection Kim expressed satisfaction over the reconstruction progress and work plan by the North Korean troops, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was the second time in about a month that Kim visited the area, NK News reported.

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday his own report of the dictator’s condition, reporting “Kim Jong Un is in good health. Never underestimate him!”

The North has been hit by three consecutive typhoons in recent weeks, with the latest one, Haishen, lashing the country’s eastern regions earlier this week, NK News reported.

According to one report, Kim also presided over an enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers’ Party to discuss damage in an eastern mining region after one typhoon.

Kim has been the subject of rumors since April he was either dead or in a coma, and his sister Kim Yo Jong was taking over because of Kim’s supposed incapacity.

