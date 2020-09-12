https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-climate-change-oregon-law-enforcement-video-talking-political-arsonists-area/

Oregon and Washington State police continue to arrest alleged arsonists as fires continue to burn on the West Coast.

At least two arsonists including a transient were arrested in Oregon late this week.

A woman in Oregon posted video a local man took of alleged arsonists wearing black clothing setting a fire near Elk Rock.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

This is amazing video.

The video shows a man in a black hoodie, black pants and a gas can.

And now there is video posted at Americanclub_jo of two sheriff’s deputies in Oregon talking about the rumors of arsonists in the area.

The deputies say they are encountering individuals looking for antifa terrorirsts starting fires. Law enforcement also were looking for people stashing flammables in the woods to start fires later.

This is just a rumor at this time.

But there are now several reports of arson in Oregon and Washington state.

View this post on Instagram #oregonfires >>@qanon_obiwan A post shared by americanclub_jo2 (@americanclub_jo) on Sep 12, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

