https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/not-climate-change-washington-serial-arsonist-arrested-starting-fires-crews-worked-fix-fallen-power-lines/

Spokane police arrested serial arsonist Christine Comello for starting fires in East Spokane last week. Comello was arrested on Monday. She was also accuse of burglary and arson at a local business in Spokane.

YakTriNews reported:

Spokane Police arrested a woman for allegedly starting fires in East Spokane while crews were trying to fix fallen power lines and put out electrical fires on Monday.

An officer was responding to a fire call by Magnolia and Riverside; there had been several fallen power lines that day, so he went to investigate.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Black Woman Refuses To Move For White Flight Attendant…Shouts In Face Of Passenger: “Wake up, it’s 2020!…You don’t have white privilege over me”

Instead, he found grass and a pallet on fire outside of a business, with no way it could have started outside of arson, according to Police. A few blocks away, the same officer spotted another fire in an alleyway, next to an old oil drum by a garage and some trees…

…Officers eventually identified 36-year-old Christine Comello, who lied to police about her name. Comello had a felony warrant for burglary and reckless burning, tied to another incident a few weeks prior where she reportedly started fires at a Spokane Valley business.

Comello was identified in surveillance video and confirmed to be the suspect by witnesses, and a lighter and burnt paper was found in her pocket.