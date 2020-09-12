https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/peak-2020-man-takes-dump-pelosis-driveway-san-francisco-live-streams/

A man defecated on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s driveway in San Francisco on Saturday and he live-streamed it!

People were sending him money.

