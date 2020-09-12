https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/peak-2020-man-takes-dump-pelosis-driveway-san-francisco-live-streams/
A man defecated on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s driveway in San Francisco on Saturday and he live-streamed it!
Breaking News: Man poops on Pelosi’s driveway and live-streams it.
2020 will be a year we never forget but would really like to. #SanFrancisco #NancyPelosi #PeopleAreStrange #WTF pic.twitter.com/lY5PVl9NP2
— Nicole (@nic0legaray) September 12, 2020
People were sending him money.
People are literally sending him money and there are 1,200 people watching. I want to say don’t people have anything better to do but here I am.
— Nicole (@nic0legaray) September 12, 2020