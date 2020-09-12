https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/planned-9-11-military-flyover-nyc-canceled-widespread-backlash/

(CNN) A military flyover set for Friday afternoon, which was met with criticism from New York politicians for its timing on the anniversary of 9/11, was canceled.

The flyover was scheduled to occur at 3:30 p.m. ET Friday over the Hudson River, according to a tweet from New York City Emergency Management sent Thursday. The department, which typically provides public information about flyovers in advance, announced the cancellation Friday.

After the flyover was initially announced, users took to Twitter suggesting the event would have been a visual and potentially traumatic reminder on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, during which hijacked low-flying commercial aircraft crashed into the World Trade Center’s twin towers on September 11, 2001.

