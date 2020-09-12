https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-teleprompter-reflection-

During an appearance on a late-night talk show, Joe Biden may have accidentally revealed that he uses a teleprompter.

The Democratic presidential nominee appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on April 21. During the virtual appearance from Biden’s basement, an eagle-eyed viewer noticed an intriguing detail.

Biden displayed several framed photographs of his family. Biden shared a very large framed photo of himself with his two sons, Hunter and Beau, when they were in college. When the former vice president held up the frame to the camera, a reflection of what appears to be the text of a teleprompter shows up on the glass of the picture frame.

GOP Rapid response Director Steve Guest shared a screen capture of the video on Twitter with the caption: “That reflection…Joe Biden was using a teleprompter for an interview with James Corden.” There appears to be green and blue text in the reflection.

TheBlaze reached out to the Biden campaign to verify if the former vice president used a teleprompter in his interview with James Corden. At the time of publication, the Biden campaign did not respond.

The viral video of a possible teleprompter comes only days after Biden campaign spokesman T.J. Ducklo refused to answer the question if Biden uses a teleprompter during TV interviews.

Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Ducklo, “Has Joe Biden ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q&A with supporters?”

Ducklo responded, “Bret, we’re not gonna — this is straight from the Trump campaign talking points.” Baier retorted, “Well, yeah, they’re using it.”

Ducklo replied, “What it does, Bret, is it’s trying to distract the American people.”

“They’re using it. They talk about it every day,” Baier asked Ducklo twice, “Can you say yes or no?”

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump deserves reelection, deserves four more years,” Ducklo said. “We know that he lied to the American people, we know that he has not shown leadership during this crisis and they are desperate to throw anything they can against the wall to try to distract from that fact.”

“I’m not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that,” Ducklo said on Fox News’ “Special Report.”

Last week, reporters were criticized for giving Biden easy softball questions during a rare press conference. President Donald Trump said the easy questions “were meant for a child.”

“I look at that and I think it’s a disgrace,” Trump added. “And then I watch Biden getting asked questions that are really meant for a child to answer, anybody could answer. And I look at the level of question that you people ask. I mean honestly, it’s disgraceful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

