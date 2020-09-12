https://www.thecentersquare.com/arizona/trump-returning-to-arizona-monday/article_2546583a-f47b-11ea-869f-5f3a9e2779c0.html

(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump plans to return to Arizona Monday.

The president’s re-election campaign announced the stop Friday afternoon, saying Trump will host a roundtable to discuss issues important to Latin Americans in the state.

In Phoenix, Trump will hold court at the Arizona Grand Resort in his latest effort to drum up support for what’s turned into a crucial 11 electoral college votes in his path for re-election.

This will be Trump’s fifth trip to Arizona in 2020. Biden, lately criticized for his lack of campaign stops, has yet to visit the state.

Long a Republican stronghold, years of residential migration from blue states like California and shrinking GOP support among younger residents could give Democrats the chance to claim Arizona as a potentially major coup in the November election.

Arizona state Democrats, assuming enough victories to claim control of the state House of Representatives, have begun to angle for majority leadership spots held by the GOP for decades.

Polling has shown the state slightly preferring former Vice President Joe Biden over Trump, who won the state by four points against Hillary Clinton in 2016. Trump has begun to close the gap, though.

