There might be a lot of “weeping and gnashing of teeth” in Trump-hating Liberal Land with this news flash.

The New York Times revealed this week David Horowitz’s bestselling “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” (Humanix) will again be perched high again on its bestseller list, making 10 weeks on the nation’s most noted book rankings.

Horowitz argues in “BLITZ” that attacks made against President Donald Trump have been the most brutal ever mounted against a sitting president — but says they will ultimately backfire and catapult him to a second term.

“BLITZ” first entered the Times nonfiction print hardcover list July 12 and it has remained there ever since.

The book has also been a No. 1 Amazon bestseller, garnering a jaw-dropping 2,645 5-star reviews.

It has been the longest running pro-Trump book of the election season on all major bestseller lists, with top billing as a USA Today (11 weeks), The Wall Street Journal, and Publisher’s Weekly (12 weeks) bestseller.

“BLITZ” has received rave reviews.

Rush Limbaugh says:

“We love David Horowitz. He thinks Trump is gonna win in a landslide in November, and he gives reasons why in the book, and he says Republicans are gonna be singing ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ once November comes and the election is over and the votes are counted.”

Glenn Beck adds:

“[Horowitz] is one of the bravest guys. He found the real intent [of the left] was to control America… A true national treasure.”

Mike Huckabee gushes:

“BLITZ is a MUST-read for those who want to better understand what is really happening in the ‘idea war’ for the soul of America.”

And Mark Levin calls “BLITZ” an “indispensable book” that explains why today’s Democrats “are so dangerous and why President Trump is their nemesis.”

Even President Trump himself has weighed in, proclaiming in a tweet:

“Hot book! Great author!”

In “BLITZ,” bestselling scribe Horowitz unveils what he says is the left’s deep-seated hatred of Trump and how their targeting of a man whose mission has been to “Drain the Swamp” and “Make America Great Again” has backfired, turning Trump himself into a near martyr.

In fascinating detail, he tells of the brutal battles, bitter backlash, and left-wing accusations Trump has faced as Democrats try to sabotage his presidency.

Horowitz also calls out “the left’s terrifying socialist and, in some cases, communist agendas as you’ve never seen them before.”

“Trump’s response?” Horowitz declares. “He’s going to steamroll this opposition in November using the same playbook he has used to win before!”

Horowitz, a former card-carrying leftist turned respected conservative, also discusses:

The nine biggest dangers to America the left poses.

The real backers of groups like Antifa and BLM.

The 110 billionaires who are out to get Trump and details of their secret Washington, D.C., meeting where they created The Resistance.

How patriotism suddenly became “white nationalism” linking Trump to Hitler and the KKK.

The growing secularism of the left and how the hate pushed against Christians will backfire.

Why every effort to demonize Trump and his supporters is failing.

Horowitz grew up a “red diaper baby” in a communist community in Sunnyside, Queens, became a “new leftist,” and hooked up with top radicals — until he had second thoughts about their outlandish goals and switched sides to become one of America’s most outspoken and thoughtful conservatives.

Horowitz’s “BLITZ” is just the latest in his incredible string of bestsellers.

His other books include, “DARK AGENDA: The War to Destroy Christian America” and “BIG AGENDA: President Trump’s Plan to Save America,” a book he wrote before Trump’s election in 2016 so certain he was going to win.

In a year where politics is dominating the bestseller lists from coast to coast, “BLITZ” has emerged as the outstanding political book of the year and a must-read for all Americans.

