Protesters blocked the entry and exit to a hospital emergency room and said, “We hope they die,” referencing two police officers who were shot in an ambush, according to officials.

“To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling “We hope they die” referring to 2 LA Sheriff’s ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL. People’s lives are at stake when ambulances can’t get through,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted early Sunday morning.

Two police officers were hospitalized after being shot multiple times during an ambush Saturday, according to the department. Protesters later appeared at the hospital where the deputies were being treated, officials said.

Authorities said that they issued an order for the people to disperse, and that two individuals were arrested, one of them a member of the media who did not have credentials and did not immediately identify herself as a journalist.

Reporter Josie Huang posted online that she had been arrested and that she is out of jail.

“Hi, all. I’m out of county jail and am headed home. Thank you for caring. I have seen @LASDHQ tweets and have thoughts and videos to share soon after a little rest,” Huang tweeted.

