Yesterday an individual was doxed because of his alleged activities involved with the QAnon movement.

The QAnon Movement started in the middle of 2017 and attracted a huge following. Some of the information shared within the loosely connected organization was authentic and of high quality. Because of its success and popularity, outside influences from Russia and others inserted themselves into the movement and leftists attempted to identify who its leaders were.



QAnon is one of the more fascinating stories in recent history. The American Thinker wrote about QAnon in July:

Of course, anything remotely linked to Trump is going to be attacked by the liberal media and the left and so QAnon was attacked mercilessly by the authoritarians in our media.

QAnon claims much of its success on quality information. But not all of this information is legit. The Q movement attracted a litany of outsiders. We reported in July that Q is now a target of foreign influences including Russians.

Yaacov Apelbaum provided The Gateway Pundit information on how the Russians are influencing the Q phenomenon. The Russians now dominate a significant part of the QAnon activity in terms of content produced and narrative often publishing dozens of posts a day. The Russians promote Russian propaganda such as Putin’s leadership, Russian military superiority, and Russia’s position as the leading superpower.

So it is not surprising that the mainstream media went after an American behind the QAnon movement.

Zerohedge reported yesterday:

The world’s most popular QAnon post aggregator has been taken offline, after its webmaster – a Citigroup employee named Jason Gelinas – was doxxed by Logically.com and later stalked by Bloomberg‘s William Turton – who drove out to his house for an interview.

After @LocgicallyAi published a report yesterday naming Citigroup employee Jason Gelinas as the man behind the most popular QAnon website, Qmap, I drove to his home in New Jersey and briefly interviewed him outside. https://t.co/mXAUM0zuWK — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) September 11, 2020

Zerohedge continued:

Under the username ‘QAppAnon,’ Gelinas launched Qmap.pub in May of 2018 under the username ‘QAppAnon,’ – which boasted over 10 million visitors in July according to SimilarWeb. The site aggregated ‘Q drops,’ messages posted by an anonymous individual (or individuals) to image board ‘8kun’ promoting the theory that President Trump is part of a military intelligence operation by ‘white hat’ insiders to take down the deep state – arresting and prosecuting corrupt government officials and pedophiles.

With arrests looming in the Durham investigation maybe now was the time for this IT Specialist’s work with QAnon to come to a close.

