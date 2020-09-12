https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/rep-ilhan-omar-concerned-ice-deporting-illegal-aliens-to-somalia-risks-the-spread-of-covid-19/

It’s no secret that Rep. Ilhan Omar and her sisters on the squad have been against deportations from their first day in office; the only variation on the theme is that sometimes the reasons change for wanting to abolish ICE. In this case, it seems that ICE isn’t concerned that it might be spreading the coronavirus to Somalia, where dozens of individuals (at least she knew enough not to call them citizens) are set to be deported.

First, they decided they had to let inmates out of prison to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and now Omar wants to cancel deportations to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

If the COVID-19 outbreak is so much worse in the United States than any other country, as the Biden campaign keeps insisting, Omar should be glad they’ll be sent to a safer nation.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...