According to new court documents George Floyd swallowed drugs during a prior arrest on May 6, 2019. According to the court document George Floyd was engaged in the sale and possession of large quantities of controlled substances. When police approached George Floyd put the drugs in his mouth in an attempt to avoid arrest and swallowed them.

An ambulance was called after Floyd started acting irrationally and started crying. During his stay at the Hennepin County Medical Center Floyd admitted to snorting oxycodone daily. Floyd admitted to abusing opiates for the last year and a half.

Here’s the full document from MNCourts.gov.

This filing was made on August 28th but according to Information Liberation not one single story has been written about this by the liberal fake news media.

This is shocking evidence that leads credence to the claims that George Floyd died from a drug overdose and not from police brutality. Evidence shows that Floyd was as high as a kite when he was arrested on the day of his death.

