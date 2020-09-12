https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-andrew-giuliani-new-york-nyc/2020/09/12/id/986633

Rudy Giuliani’s son is reportedly mulling a run for mayor of New York City, the position his father held from 1994 to 2001.

In comments to the New York Post, Andrew Giuliani, 34, said the prospect was “something that a bunch of people that I trust have approached me with.”

“I am certainly thinking about it,” he told the news outlet.

The younger Giuliani — his father is now President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer — said current Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration “has failed New York as he does not value the New York Police Department and he does not value what they have done for the city.”

He particularly criticized the disbanding of the New York Police Department’s plainclothes anti-crime unit, and budget cuts to the department.

“It’s been terrible to see over the last few years how the city has spiraled,” he said. “I am afraid if the right candidate doesn’t win in 2021, four more years of de Blasio’s policies will remind us of the 80s.”

He told the news outlet he is now focused on getting Trump reelected, but then will shift his attention.

“I am trying to make sure the president gets over the finish line on Nov. 3, and then right after that, my focus is going to be on how we can save New York City again,” the younger Giuliani told the news outlet.

He said he has an idea of what his policies would be if he decides to seek the GOP nomination.

“It’s broken-windows policing, it’s empowering the NYPD to do their job, it’s bringing the private sector in and making them more accountable for creating economic opportunity, it’s reintroducing the free market to some of these low income communities in New York City that have been stuck on the cycle of government dependency for so long,” he said.

“The nucleus of all of it is public safety,” he added. “It’s making sure that New Yorkers feel safe and that tourists feel safe coming here.”

