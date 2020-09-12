https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/sad-it-looks-like-white-men-as-full-diversity-partners-may-have-lost-a-sweet-government-contract/

Yesterday we told you about New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray who tweeted that she’d been kicked out of President Trump’s rally in Freeland, Michigan. That claim of course helped feed the narrative that Trump tries to keep the media away so they can’t report about what a threat he is to the Republic. However, Gray failed to share a detail about why she got the boot: She was not credentialed as press for the event.

One of Gray’s tweets insinuated that she was given the boot for tweeting pictures of rally-goers without masks:

She deleted them now 🙂 pic.twitter.com/WYp6koRNVh — 𝓢𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓸𝓼 (@Serafinos) September 12, 2020

And poof — they’re gone.

Yikes. She tried to gaslight everyone. https://t.co/mfeRp5aB3Q — Matt Mackowiak (@MattMackowiak) September 12, 2020

Something, Something, The press do not take sides or something. Right Potato? https://t.co/9DHsvoKnpj — Serana Verina Gopnik Squat shooter of AK-15s. (@UsagikoNat) September 12, 2020

Are you telling me a journalist was lying and being deceptive bc orange man bad? We’ve all been told they’re honest and objective. Well done @michpoligal! https://t.co/vSzozgmlj2 — Bryan McKnight (@bryan_mcknight) September 12, 2020

What? A “journalist” misrepresenting facts to pretend Trump is a dictator and then just pretending they didn’t do anything after they’re exposed? https://t.co/qEObNCr1TX pic.twitter.com/P6AiwMYQ0M — Philosopher-Prince-Prophet Coinaday 🧐 (@coinaday1) September 12, 2020

The Trump campaign explained what happened: