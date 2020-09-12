https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/12/sad-it-looks-like-white-men-as-full-diversity-partners-may-have-lost-a-sweet-government-contract/

Yesterday we told you about New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray who tweeted that she’d been kicked out of President Trump’s rally in Freeland, Michigan. That claim of course helped feed the narrative that Trump tries to keep the media away so they can’t report about what a threat he is to the Republic. However, Gray failed to share a detail about why she got the boot: She was not credentialed as press for the event.

One of Gray’s tweets insinuated that she was given the boot for tweeting pictures of rally-goers without masks:

And poof — they’re gone.

The Trump campaign explained what happened:

