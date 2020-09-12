https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/sarsour-left-wing-activists-accuse-chicago-police-framing-smollett/

(WASHINGTON FREE BEACON) An open letter cosigned by Linda Sarsour and other left-wing activists accuses the Chicago Police Department of fabricating the charge that actor Jussie Smollett concocted a hate crime against himself in 2019.

“Jussie faces false charges of felony disorderly conduct and is still being forced to fight back against a relentless and vicious smear campaign initiated by the Chicago Police Department and uncritically disseminated by the media,” the letter states. “We believe Jussie, not the CPD.”

Sarsour, a former co-chair of the Women’s March, has also pushed anti-Israel conspiracy theories. She was briefly condemned by Joe Biden’s campaign this year for anti-Semitic remarks before she received a private apology.

