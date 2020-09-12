https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/shady-democrat-donor-website-actblue-received-nearly-half-346-million-donations-2019-4-7-million-unemployed-donors-despite-unemployment-less-4-2019/

The Gateway Pundit reported on May 30th that the recent riots in Democrat-led cities around the country were coordinated and related to three main groups: 1) US based Islamist Organizations, 2) Domestic terrorists, and 3) Other radical groups and Marxists linked to the Democrat Party.



There clearly was no reason for the mass riots taking place around the country after the death of the individual at the hands of the police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Nothing warranted the wholesale destruction of property, the murder and and riots around the US since that event. Nothing excused the mass violence and destruction.

The Gateway Pundit was also the first to report that ActBlue was raising money using BLM as its front group for the donations.

The Daily Caller confirmed this and reported that BLM is not a non-profit organization and nonprofit organization (Thousand Currents) said it provides ‘fiduciary oversight, financial management, and other administrative services to BLM.

Candice Owen reported on the BLM – ActBlue relationship and was targeted by a bogus fact-checker. Tom Fitton from Judicial Watch jumped in and stated that the findings confirmed what we and Candice Owen reported:

Transparency? So if you want to make a tax-deductible charitable donation directly to Black Lives Matter, you can’t. You donate to Act Blue Charities. Act Blue Charities sends this money, allegedly, to another charity, Thousand Currents, which runs BLM as a “fiscal sponsorship.” — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 20, 2020

Thousand Currents is a supposedly non-profit organization and Susan Rosenberg served on its Board. Susan Rosenberg was a member of the Weather Underground terrorist group, which included Obama friend Bill Ayers. President Bill Clinton gave her a pardon on his last day in office.

So in summary contributions to BLM are funneled through ActBlue, the major resource for Democrat donations, and then funneled to an organization ran by a member of a domestic terrorist group.

We next reported that ActBlue in Texas is paying, not only candidates, but thousands of other unidentified individuals.

We still question if ActBlue is paying rioters for their attempts to destroy American cities?

Now today FOX News reports that half of all donations to ActBlue in 2019 came from untraceable, unemployed donors:

A preliminary computer analysis by the Take Back Action Fund, obtained exclusively by Fox News, has found that nearly half of all 2019 donations to ActBlue were made by people claiming to be unemployed. Action Fund President John Pudner questioned the veracity of those donations and called it a loophole that must be closed for the sake of election integrity. “After downloading hundreds of millions of [dollars in] donations to the Take Back Action Fund servers, we were shocked to see that almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals,” he said. “The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes.” The trend is continuing this year: An Action Fund examination of 2020 data from January through August showed an uptick in “unemployed” donations through ActBlue, to 50.1% this year.

Action Fund’s Pudner said:

“It is hard to believe that at a time when the U.S. unemployment rate was less than 4 percent, that unemployed people had $346 million dollars to send to ActBlue for liberal causes,” Pudner said, adding that “4.7 million donations from people without a job … raised serious concerns.”

Is anything that the Democrats do legit and why do Republicans and the Justice Department put up with this?

