CNN host Chris Cuomo reflected with former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

Giuliani, who was mayor when hijacked commercial planes flew into the World Trade Center’s twin towers, talked about the day in a rare one-on-one interview Friday on Cuomo Prime Time.

Cuomo praised Giuliani on his response following the attack, telling the public the realities of the event that killed 3,000 people and eventually changing the country forever.

When Giuliani told Cuomo he would have done the same thing, the host responded, “No way.”

“That’s why you were built to lead, and I was built to report on people who lead,” Cuomo said. “But when you were telling us the things you were telling us, not just the media, when you were saying, ‘Look, this was bad, there are a lot of dead people underneath this.’ This idea that people are alive on the mall? Stop saying it, stop suggesting it. It’s too hot down there.’ This fight between NYPD and the NYFD about if they could have gotten to the top of the roof, you made sure that people knew.”

Giuliani also talked about the difficulties of decision-making during that time and how to tell people there would be no survivors from the attack. At one point, Giuliani talked about how he asked the coroner how many body bags he needed, and he responded none because the bodies had melted from the heat.

“I would make a decision, and then, I’d say a little prayer,” he said. “And I’d say, ‘God, I’m not sure I made the right decision, please make it right. You make it right. This is beyond me and [former New York Gov.] George Pataki.'”

The two also talked about issues related to the election, revelations about Trump in veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s book Rare, and the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the two shared several tender moments within fiery exchanges.

At one point, Giuliani told Cuomo he was praying for him when he found out he had COVID-19.

Cuomo ended the segment thanking Giuliani for his leadership while serving New York City.

“I love you, Rudy Giuliani. Thank you for what you did,” Cuomo said. “We’ll disagree, but with decency. You be well, especially on this day. Thank you for what you did.”